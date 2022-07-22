Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $6.71 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

