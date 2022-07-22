Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $6.71 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
