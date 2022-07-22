Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

