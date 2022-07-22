Head-To-Head Analysis: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) & Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.08% 53.73% 5.25% Vaxxinity N/A N/A -85.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxxinity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Vaxxinity has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 965.57%. Given Vaxxinity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxxinity is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.09 billion 0.48 $10.62 million $0.02 167.50 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 3,289.82 -$137.18 million N/A N/A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers Emverm, a chewable tablet for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; Rytary to treat Parkinson's disease; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Vaxxinity

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

