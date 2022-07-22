Head-To-Head Analysis: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Adocia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.09 -$137.49 million $1.67 3.47 Adocia $960,000.00 99.07 -$26.64 million N/A N/A

Adocia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 2.38% 7.74% 2.43% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Adocia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 1 2 2 0 2.20 Adocia 0 0 0 0 N/A

thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 87.93%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Adocia.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Adocia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia, as well as M1Pram, a metabolite of insulin glargine and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal products, which include BioChaperone AsPram, which is a combination of rapid insulin aspart with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutidea, which is a fixed combination of insulin glargine with an analogue of the GLP-1 receptor. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes multihormonal products for the treatment of obesity, including BioChaperone GluExe, which is a combination of glucagon and exenatide; PramExe, which is a combination of pramlintide and exenatide; and BioChaperone PramGluExe, which is a triple combination of pramlintide, glucagon and exenatide. It has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

