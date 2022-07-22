Head to Head Analysis: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) vs. Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shineco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 3.66 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Verano $740,000.00 146.14 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -19.27

Verano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62% Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shineco and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shineco and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verano has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 392.13%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Verano beats Shineco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.