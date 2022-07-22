Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDDRF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

