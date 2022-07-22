HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.37) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.46) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR:HFG opened at €25.74 ($26.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($98.48). The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.35.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

