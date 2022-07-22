Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

