Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Stock Down 1.5 %

Hess stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

