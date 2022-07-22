HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.29. 5,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 8,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy makes up 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

