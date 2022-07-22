Hugh Seaborn Buys 20,095 Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Stock

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) insider Hugh Seaborn bought 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £29,941.55 ($35,793.84).

Hugh Seaborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Hugh Seaborn bought 20,500 shares of LXI REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,930 ($35,780.04).

LXI REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LXI opened at GBX 147 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 638.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.37. LXI REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.60 ($1.86).

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

LXI REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

