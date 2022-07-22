HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (LON:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HCM stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of GBX 137.80 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 633 ($7.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.34.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

