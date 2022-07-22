Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 184,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 753,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 2.6 %

HYFM stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $174.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.