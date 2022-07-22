IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.