IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.