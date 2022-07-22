Imperial Helium (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 20,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 86,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Imperial Helium Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Imperial Helium Company Profile

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

