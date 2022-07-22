Insider Buying: Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires 6,142 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Kate Bolsover purchased 6,142 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.62 ($11,821.42).

Kate Bolsover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Kate Bolsover sold 6,245 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £9,867.10 ($11,795.70).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £984.36 million and a PE ratio of 987.06. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.01.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

