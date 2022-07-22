Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.