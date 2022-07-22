Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,764,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $212.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

