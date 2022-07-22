Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

