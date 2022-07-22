Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

NOC opened at $453.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

