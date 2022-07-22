Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $332.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

