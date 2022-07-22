Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of PH opened at $268.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

