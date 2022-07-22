Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

Teradyne stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

