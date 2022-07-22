Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,233,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

