Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,222,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

