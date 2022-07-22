Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $434.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

