iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,342,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

