J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $193.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.