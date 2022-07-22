J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $193.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22.
Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.