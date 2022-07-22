Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

