Joanne Wilson Purchases 18 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($177.10).
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.01) on Friday. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 822.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 841.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,903.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,909.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Read More
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.