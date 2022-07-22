Joanne Wilson Purchases 18 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($177.10).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.01) on Friday. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 822.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 841.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,903.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,909.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.55) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.21) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.22) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($12.91) to GBX 1,030 ($12.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.52).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

