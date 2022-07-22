John Whittle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Stock

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEFGet Rating) insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,878.66).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.97. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £364.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,784.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

