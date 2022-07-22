John Whittle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Stock

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,878.66).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.97. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £364.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,784.00.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.