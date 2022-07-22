JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($262.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Allianz Price Performance

FRA ALV opened at €174.38 ($176.14) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($208.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is €187.25 and its 200 day moving average is €205.42.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

