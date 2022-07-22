JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $73.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.
Itron Price Performance
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
