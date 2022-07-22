JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $73.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

