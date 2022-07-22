JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.70.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.37 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market cap of C$55.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.05.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

