JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 185 ($2.21) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.42) price target on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.62) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.17) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.64).

ITM Power Price Performance

LON:ITM opened at GBX 200.30 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -35.14. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 165.45 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.41).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

