JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.26). Approximately 662,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 676,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.28).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.38. The company has a market cap of £229.37 million and a PE ratio of 959.09.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($24,148.24).

