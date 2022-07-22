Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKKUF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of KKKUF opened at $16.82 on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.