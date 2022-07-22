Kate Bolsover Sells 6,245 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Kate Bolsover sold 6,245 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.89), for a total value of £9,867.10 ($11,795.70).

Kate Bolsover also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Kate Bolsover acquired 6,142 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £9,888.62 ($11,821.42).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.01. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £984.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.06.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.