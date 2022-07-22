Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.89. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kennametal shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 275 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.