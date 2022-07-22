Keyarch Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 25th (NASDAQ:KYCHU)

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 25th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KYCHU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYCHU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,530,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,255,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.