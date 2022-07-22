KeyCorp Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.70.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$35.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

