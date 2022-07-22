KeyCorp Comments on Sempra’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sempra in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.08 EPS.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share.
Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
