KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.2 %

AGR opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

