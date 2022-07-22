Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €83.00 ($83.84) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($67.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX stock opened at €45.14 ($45.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.40. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($58.45) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($82.65).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.