Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.24) to €23.00 ($23.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.15) to €18.00 ($18.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.23) to €21.00 ($21.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of KLPEF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Klépierre has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

