Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $249.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

