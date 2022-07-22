Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

