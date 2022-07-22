Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Up 29.6%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) shot up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 7,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Power Systems from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

