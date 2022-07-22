Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

