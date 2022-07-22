Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 597 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

